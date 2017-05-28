Jackson County deputy involved in incident at Raytown Walmart - KCTV5

Jackson County deputy involved in incident at Raytown Walmart

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Police have blocked off a scene at the Raytown Walmart located at 10300 East Highway 350. 

Raytown police confirm a Jackson County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an "incident" with another individual. 

Officers from Raytown, Kansas City and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are on scene. 

It's unknown at this time if there are any injuries. 

