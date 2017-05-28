Deputy shoots, kills suspected shoplifter at Raytown Walmart

Police have blocked off a scene at the Raytown Walmart located at 10300 East Highway 350. (KCTV5)

A Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter Sunday night following a struggle with the deputy's stun gun.

The incident happened just outside of the front doors of the Walmart on Missouri Highway 350.

The deputy, who was working off-duty as a member of the Walmart's loss-prevention team, attempted to apprehend the suspected shoplifter about 10 p.m.

That's when the suspect disarmed the deputy of her stun gun, said Sgt. John Payne, public information officer for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

"A struggled ensued. She was disarmed of her Taser, so she drew her service weapon and shot the suspect," Payne said. "He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead."

The deputy was also injured in the altercation, although Payne said he could not comment on specifics or whether she was shot as well.

"She's being treated at a local hospital for her injuries. That's as far as I can comment on that," he said. "It's part of the investigation."

