Kansas restaurant's Memorial Day sign goes viral

A Memorial Day sign at a restaurant in northern Kansas has gone viral.

The employees at Mayberry's in Washington won't be at work Monday and the owner wanted to tell the community why.

One of the restaurant's chefs posted a photo on Facebook of the sign. The sign reads "We have 619,300 reasons to be closed on Monday," referring to those killed in wars.

Kelly Ray, owner/head chef of Mayberry's, said he saw a similar post on Facebook, which inspired him to write it on the sandwich board.

Ray said the message isn't meant to be political.

"You don't have to like our president, you don't have to like our governor, you don't have to like the wars that we're in, but you better darn sure respect the men and women that go over there and sacrifice their life for you to live the life that you want to," Ray said.

Ray said many people have come up to him and thanked him and other restaurant staff for putting up the sign.

One man, who visits about once a month, came in with his kids. The man's son is a veteran.

"His son came up and thanked me and he said, 'If you've got a minute, dad wants to talk to you,' so I went over there and I said, "How you doing tonight, sir?' and he said, 'Thank you,' and I said, "No, thank you," I said, 'You guys are the reason we're here and we appreciate that,' and he said, 'Damn shame more people don't think like that,'" Ray said.

