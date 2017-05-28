24-year-old from KC killed in wrong-way crash - KCTV5

24-year-old from KC killed in wrong-way crash

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

On Saturday, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 635 in Platte County.

The crash happened as a 2004 Dodge Neon was traveling southbound in the northbound lane and hit a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The Dodge rolled over and the driver, 24-year-old Lindsay E. White from KC, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

Four people were in the Chevrolet. The driver had serious injuries and the passengers had minor injuries. They were wearing their seatbelts.

