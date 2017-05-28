Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in Slater, MO

A man was arrested in Slater on Sunday following a 7-hour standoff with authorities whom he shot at.

It all began when an officer went to the 200 block of W. Lincoln St. at 12:30 a.m. on a call about an armed disturbance.

Just as the officer arrived, a man shot at him.

The officer wasn’t hurt and the man then went back into a house and barricaded himself in.

Highway patrol was called in to help the officers and then Highway Patrol’s SWAT team was initiated.

Gas canisters were thrown into the residence and, just after that, the man shot at the troopers and the SWAT vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody at 7:21 a.m.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Charles Townsend. He is being held at the Saline County Jail.

The suspect had minor injuries, but not from being shot. It is not yet known what injured him.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.