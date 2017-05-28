Crash involving Johnson County deputy kills motorcyclist - KCTV5

Crash involving Johnson County deputy kills motorcyclist

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
By Ashley Arnold, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
The scene of the crash on 175th Street just east of Gardner and Interstate 35. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV) The scene of the crash on 175th Street just east of Gardner and Interstate 35. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A crash involving a Johnson County deputy killed a motorcyclist on Sunday.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. on 175th Street east of Gardner and Interstate 35.

The crash involved a patrol vehicle and a Yamaha motorcycle.

The deputy and the motorcyclist were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The motorcyclist was in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The deputy was on duty at the time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating and did a forensic map of the crash scene. No other information is available at this time.

Eastbound and westbound 175th Street will remain closed until the investigation at the scene is finished.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.