Crash involving Johnson County deputy kills motorcyclist

The scene of the crash on 175th Street just east of Gardner and Interstate 35. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV)

A crash involving a Johnson County deputy killed a motorcyclist on Sunday.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. on 175th Street east of Gardner and Interstate 35.

The crash involved a patrol vehicle and a Yamaha motorcycle.

The deputy and the motorcyclist were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The motorcyclist was in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The deputy was on duty at the time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating and did a forensic map of the crash scene. No other information is available at this time.

Eastbound and westbound 175th Street will remain closed until the investigation at the scene is finished.

.@TroopCandiceKHP says accident involves @JOCOSHERIFF deputy vehicle and a motorcycle-motorcyclist current in critical condition @KCTV5 — Ashley Arnold (@AshleyKCTV5) May 28, 2017

