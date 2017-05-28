3 people missing in Branson following flash flood

Branson was affected by flash flooding last night, leaving three people unaccounted for and others stranded and displaced.

On Saturday evening, storms dropped 5.25 inches of rain on Branson and the National Weather Service initiated a flash flood emergency.

As of midnight on Sunday, three people were still unaccounted for as a result of their vehicle being overtaken by flash flooding in Branson.

The flash flood happened on Fall Creek Road south of Jupiter Way, according to Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin.

Water moving forcefully across the road overtook one vehicle. Out of the five people inside, two were able to escape. However, the other three people remained inside the vehicle.

Rescue and recovery crews are still searching for the three people in areas that are safe for them to access. Firefighters will be working with Missouri State Highway Patrol to continue searching the banks of Lake Taneycomo until the three are found.

“The City of Branson extends its hopes and prayers that the search results in a speedy recovery of these visitors to our community,” Branson Police Chief and Interim City Administrator Stan Dobbins said.

This was not the only incident caused by flooding, however. “Several vehicles became stranded while attempting to cross the flooded roadways,” Chief Martin said.

One vehicle was caught in a flooded area of Branson North subdivision, but no injuries were reported.

“We can’t express enough how important it is for motorists to avoid any attempt to pass through any roadway covered by water to eliminate the risk of drowning or being swept off the road,” Fire Chief Ted Martin said.

Heavy rainfall caused Lake Taneycomo to rise about four feet. Twelve campers were stranded because of high water at the City Lakeside RV Campground downtown. All the campers are safe, however.

Water ran through a restaurant and hotel on Highway 165 near Fall Creek Road, which displaced 35 team members participating in a Hoops Basketball Tournament. The Salvation Army helped move the players to available dorms on the campus of the Ballparks of America.

If you want more information, contact the Branson Fire Rescue Emergency Management Division at 417-337-8584 during business hours or the Branson Emergency Communications Center at 417-334-3440. You can also send an email to BransonEMA@BransonMO.gov.

