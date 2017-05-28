Olathe police investigating aggravated battery - KCTV5

Olathe police investigating aggravated battery

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating an aggravated battery that left a man with a serious gunshot wound on Sunday morning. 

At about 4:12 a.m., officers received an unknown 911 call from a residence in the 16100 block of South Cole. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. 

That man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. 

A woman has been taken into custody. 

No other information is available at this time. 

The case is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

