Olathe police investigating aggravated battery

Police are investigating an aggravated battery that left a man with a serious gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

At about 4:12 a.m., officers received an unknown 911 call from a residence in the 16100 block of South Cole.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

That man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A woman has been taken into custody.

No other information is available at this time.

The case is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

