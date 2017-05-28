Police search for two suspects in homicide - KCTV5

Police search for two suspects in homicide

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after one person was assaulted and killed. 

At about 9:30 p.m., police were called to 22nd and Denver on an assault, where they found one person deceased. 

Police are searching for two black males in their 20s.

If you have any information about this incident, call police. 

