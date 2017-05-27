Two people in serious condition after house fire - KCTV5

Two people in serious condition after house fire

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Firefighters are battling a house fire at the 8000 block of E. 116th St. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

KCFD is investigating a house fire that occurred at the 8500 block of E. 116th St., leaving two people in serious condition. 

Neighbors pulled out two people who were in the home and stayed with them until the Fire Department arrived.

The call came out shortly after 9:30 p.m.

