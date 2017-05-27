Man shot in Clinton, MO after pointing gun at officer

A man was ultimately shot by an officer in Clinton, Missouri after trying to break into businesses, knocking on the doors of people who didn't know him, and pointing a gun at police.

On Friday at about 11:15 p.m., according to the Clinton Police Department, officers went to the alley that runs behind the north side of the Clinton Square on a call about a man breaking windows at the rear of a business.

Witnesses there yelled at the man and he ran west through the alley. At one point, he stopped and pointed an unknown object at the witnesses.

Officers searched the area for the man but didn’t find him.

About 30 minutes later, officers went to a residence a few blocks away in the 200 block of West Green Street. The residents there said that a man knocked on their front door. When they didn't recognize him, they shut the door but the man tried to open it. The man then appeared at their back door and the residents called the police.

Upon arriving, an officer confronted the man who was standing on a second story balcony.

Then, when the man raised a pistol and pointed it at the officer, the officer shot at him and hit him in the leg.

Officers then took the man into custody and rendered medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Danny Lee Jones from Clinton.

Jones was placed under arrest for a 24-hour investigation of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

He was taken to a Kansas City hospital and was treated for his gunshot wound, then admitted to the hospital for an illness unrelated to that wound.

The officer was not injured and was placed on routine paid administrative leave.

The shooting is being investigated, according to the Clinton Missouri Police Department.

