Firefighters mow lawn following man’s lawnmower accident

Derek Garnett and his wife, Ceanne Garnett, are newlyweds who were outside doing yard work last week, not anticipating a serious accident or an outpouring of support from their community.

“I was out mowing and she was out digging up a garden,” Derek Garnett said.

The grass was still wet from a round of rain showers, however, so he slipped on a steep hill in the backyard while he was mowing. Then, his left foot went underneath the lawnmower.

“The adrenaline was going, so it didn't hurt as bad as it probably should have,” he said. “I managed to walk about 10 feet before I sat down.”

He was taken to a local hospital.

It was Station 2 firefighters Nathan Johnson, Brandon Coomes, and Captain Lee Kelly were the ones who answered the 911 call coming from 39th and Noland Road.

Before leaving the home, they decided to finish cutting the Garnetts’ entire yard.

“We’re just taking a few minutes out of the day to help someone out,” Johnson said.

A post on social media from Derek Garnett’s mother-in-law thanking the firefighters went viral.

“It just seemed like a helpful thing to do for the family since they were experiencing a hardship, a tough situation,” Kelly explained.

It’s a small act of kindness that meant the world to the family at a time of need.

“Seeing all the support from everyone just brings me to tears all over again,” Ceanne Garnett said.

“I’m really proud of my community," Derek Garnett said.

Derek has a long road to recovery. He lost his big toe on his left foot. He’s already had two surgeries and could be out of work for a year.

The family has created a GoFundMe.

