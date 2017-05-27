Residents in Prairie Village encounter suspect during robbery

A home in Prairie Village was robbed on Saturday after the suspect entered through the front door, ultimately putting the victims of the robbery into a room before fleeing.

On Saturday at 10:23 a.m., the Prairie Village Police Department received a report of an aggravated robbery that had happened in the 5100 block of West 75th Street.

The victim said a black man entered through the unlocked front door. There, he met one of the victims in the hallway.

The suspect then went through the residence stealing various items and forced the victims into a room before running away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as being between 20 and 30 years of age, standing approximately 6 feet tall, and having a muscular build. He was wearing glasses, blue jeans and a dark blue shirt. There is no information on a suspect vehicle.

The victims reported a no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, please contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

