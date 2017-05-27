Body of missing 64-year-old man found in Missouri River - KCTV5

Body of missing 64-year-old man found in Missouri River

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

The victim in a KBI and Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office death investigation was recovered in the Missouri River late this morning.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a citizen spotted a body in the Missouri River south of St. Joseph, Missouri in Buchanan County.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office went and recovered the body, which has been identified as Daniel Purvis, a 64-year-olf from St. Joseph.

Authorities had been searching the Wolf River and other nearby bodies of water for Purvis since Monday.

Christopher Colhour, a 40-year-old from the St. Joseph area, was arrested on Monday for stealing a 2009 Chevy Traverse that belonged to Purvis.

Colhour remains in custody in the Doniphan County Jail due to his suspected involvement in Purvis’ disappearance. Further charges are pending.

This investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time. 

