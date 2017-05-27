Softball-sized hail crashes down on Adrian, MO

The small town of Adrian, Missouri was pelted with softball-sized hail on Saturday.

Ryan Cooper provided KCTV5 with video of the hailstones pelting the town. As he watched from his house, he could see the hail getting worse.

"It was a few minutes in and it started hailing,” he said. “The hail just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger until it was softball sized hitting the ground."

He said it sounded like gunshots when the massive hailstones fell.

Despite the size of the hail, Cooper said there was little damage to his roof. His car was not damaged at all, he said, even though it was parked outside. The hail did leave fist-sized diverts all over his yard.

KCTV5’s Caroline Sweeney drove through the same part of town and didn’t see very severe damage, although some windows were broken and siding and gutters were damaged.

However, Cooper said his parents did have damage at their house 5 miles north of his.

Cooper is keeping a large bucket of the massive hailstones in his freezer.

