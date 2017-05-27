Many trees damaged at the University of Central Missouri

A picture of one of the large trees that fell on the UCM campus. (KCTV)

KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in the StormTrack5 Mobile Weather Center following a storm all the way to Warrensburg, Missouri, to the University of Central Missouri on Saturday.

At Elliott Hall, the wind snapped branches off at least two trees and left a mess right by the student union.

There are no classes in session right now, but there were some people visiting the bowling alley inside the union.

There's more damage like this spread throughout campus, like near the football stadium and some student housing. He even saw some smaller trees uprooted.

Luckily there's no damage to structures. The branches he saw barely missed some nearby powerlines and they didn't harm the nearby WWII memorial. He also saw cleanup crews starting to clear away branches from the streets.

People on campus say bursts of wind did it all and that they seemed to spring up out of nowhere. They said that it was raining so hard they couldn’t see what was happening.

“You couldn't see much, for real,” Jordan Adams said. “It was just a sheet of white. You couldn't even see across the street. It came way out of left field, honestly. It's pretty wild.”

The grounds crew at the university is spending the rest of the weekend moving the giant limbs.

