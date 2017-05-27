Jazzoo 2017 drink: 'Peacock Punch'

A recipe for a fun adult drink, courtesy of Jazzoo -- the Kansas City Zoo's biggest fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps the zoo feed all the animals there.

This week's drink is "Peacock Punch," which was featured on KCTV5 News This Morning.

To make this drink, you combine:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional 2 oz Black Raspberry liquor 1 oz sweet and sour 1 oz orange juice 1oz Sierra Mist

Then serve over ice and enjoy responsibly.

