Jazzoo 2017 drink: 'Peacock Punch'

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A recipe for a fun adult drink, courtesy of Jazzoo -- the Kansas City Zoo's biggest fundraiser. 

The fundraiser helps the zoo feed all the animals there. 

This week's drink is "Peacock Punch," which was featured on KCTV5 News This Morning. 

To make this drink, you combine:

2 oz Jose  Cuervo Tradicional

2 oz Black Raspberry liquor

1 oz sweet and sour

1 oz orange juice

1oz  Sierra Mist

Then serve over ice and enjoy responsibly. 

