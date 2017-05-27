Man dies at hospital following double shooting near 21st, Kansas

The shooting happened in the area of 21st and Kansas Avenue. (KCTV)

A man has died from his injuries after a double shooting over the weekend.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Kansas Avenue after someone heard gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s who had been shot.

One of the men died at the hospital. The one suffered serious injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time. This case is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.