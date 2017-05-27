2 men hospitalized following shooting in KC

The shooting happened in the area of 21st and Kansas Avenue. (KCTV)

Two men in their twenties have been hospitalized following a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Kansas Ave. on a call that said someone heard gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the two men and took them to a local hospital.

One man is in critical condition and one has serious injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

