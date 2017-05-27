Police ID Kansas City man killed in cutting

The standoff in the 3000 block of East 49th St. lasted about an hour. (KCTV)

A Kansas City man was killed in a cutting over the weekend.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Ali Griffen.

Officers were called about 2 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance involving a cutting in the 3000 block of East 49th Street.

When officers arrived, Griffen was found inside an apartment. He was confirmed dead a short time later.

The suspect as located in a residence next door and after an hour of negotiating he surrendered to officers.

It appears the disturbance began over one owing the other money.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

