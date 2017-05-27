1 man taken into custody following hourlong standoff - KCTV5

1 man taken into custody following hourlong standoff

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The standoff in the 3000 block of East 49th St. lasted about an hour. (KCTV) The standoff in the 3000 block of East 49th St. lasted about an hour. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

After one man was found fatally injured and an hourlong standoff ensued, one man was taken into custody in KC.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers say they were called to a disturbance in the 3000 block of East 49th St. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s inside an apartment who had been cut with a knife. 

He was confirmed to be dead a short time later. 

The suspect, a man in his mid-40s, was found next door. 

After an hour of negotiations, he surrendered to officers and was taken into their custody.

Police say it appears that the disturbance began over one man owing the other money. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

