5 teen girls hospitalized after rollover crash NW Missouri

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
ROCK PORT, MO (KCTV) -

Five teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 16 were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Atchison County, Missouri.

According to the report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford Taurus being driven by a 16-year-old from Rock Port, Missouri skidded off Route Y to the west and into a field where it hit several trees.

The car rolled over and came to a rest on its top.

The driver had minor injuries. Two passengers were seriously injured and were life-flighted to the hospital. The other two passengers had moderate injuries.

Only the driver was wearing her seatbelt.

