Teen dies in weekend shooting at 26th, Myrtle

The area of 26th and Myrtle. (KCTV)

A teen has died after being shot in the area of 26th Street and Myrtle Avenue.

At 11:15 p.m. on Friday, officers received a call about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Franklin Noland, 15, inside a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the vehicle that Franklin was found in was listed as stolen and was taken during a carjacking in Kansas City, KS.

It is unknown if the carjacking had anything to do with Franklin's death.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

