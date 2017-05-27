Man dies in shooting at 26th, Myrtle

A man in his 20s has died after being shot in the area of 26th and Myrtle.

At 11:15 p.m. on Friday, officers received a call about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no suspect information at this time.

