Threat for severe storms puts damper on early part of holiday weekend

KCTV5's StormTrack5 Meteorologist Chris Suchan is tracking thunderstorms that could be severe and put a damper on the early part of this Memorial Day weekend.

They will move in around 9 a.m. and could be strong to severe with some hail and wind gusts. However, they are not as strong as the storms we’ll be tracking later today.

Additional thunderstorms are likely to develop into the afternoon with a continued severe weather risk for very large hail, damaging wind gusts and a couple possible tornadoes.

The main window for storms begins around noon, will peak in middle to late afternoon, and then quickly end by 7:00 p.m. as storms race into eastern & southern Missouri.

Hail diameters could be up to 2” to 3” diameter. Wind gusts could exceed 70 mph. Suchan can’t rule out 1 or 2 tornadoes especially in the southern half of our area.

Highs will near 81 before the storms push in and cool us down.

The evening will have storms gradually moving southeast and out of our area.

We will see improvements with just a few lingering showers possible and partly cloudy skies to finish the day.

Sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s will be your Sunday forecast into Memorial Day on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.