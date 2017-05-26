KC Mayor’s curfew program comes into effect for summer

Police said parents could face a fine if their children are in entertainment districts after 9 p.m. without parental supervision. (KCTV)

The Kansas City Mayor’s Night Out program kicks off on Friday night.

It’s aimed at keeping kids and young adults safe and off the streets during months when school is out.

Friday night is the first night of curfew for anyone under 18 and it goes throughout the summer.

One of the areas where it’s enforced is at 18th and Vine.

For kids under 15, it’s set at 10 p.m. For teens 16 to 17, the curfew is at 11 p.m.

It is set up that way for Kansas City’s five entertainment districts: The Country Club Plaza, Westport, Downtown, 18th and Vine, and Zona Rosa.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 9 p.m.

People who spoke to KCTV5 said it’s a good idea and helps keep everyone safe.

“Things do happen at night more so than earlier in the day and to have them with their parents would be a good gesture,” said Curtis Baker.

“The mayor and I guess the city are trying to supplement that with various programs so that they’re other things to do other than go down to these areas,” said Michael Phillips.

Police said parents could face a fine if their children are in entertainment districts after 9 p.m. without parental supervision.

