Carbon monoxide detector could have prevented leak at Buca di Beppo

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A carbon monoxide leak at Buca Di Beppo on the Plaza sent three people to the hospital this week.

According to officials with the Kansas City Fire Department, there were no carbon monoxide detectors installed in the building to alarm the workers there was a carbon monoxide leak. That's because Missouri does not require them.

Though the law does not require CO detectors inside homes and certain businesses, the Internal Building Code says otherwise. 

According to the International Fire Code, Group I or R buildings must have CO Detectors. 

Group I includes facilities where people are being taken care of, like hospitals and foster cares. 

Group R is any residential place, like a home or hotel. 

The code does not require restaurants to have CO detectors. 

Carol Pollard with the Kansas City Health Department says there is no smell, taste or feel to carbon monoxide, so it's important to have a CO detector installed in case of a leak. 

“If you have any gas burning appliances, you’re at risk. Also, if you’re in an apartment building and your neighbor has decided to do a project with something that burns gas, you’re also at risk,” Pollard said.

Buca Di Beppo has reopened after Wednesday's incident.

The three employees who were sent to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning are doing well and are back to work.

