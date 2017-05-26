How children can get involved in a fun, whimsical twist on your - KCTV5

How children can get involved in a fun, whimsical twist on your garden

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
If you head on over to the park's “Woodland Trails”, you’ll get a firsthand look at what a gnome garden looks like. (KCTV) If you head on over to the park's “Woodland Trails”, you’ll get a firsthand look at what a gnome garden looks like. (KCTV)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Tulips and Irises are starting to burst with color and so are the pointy red caps of garden gnomes.

With the kids out of school for the summer, if you're looking to try something new, how about an enchanted gnome garden?

“A gnome garden is a place where gnomes decided to build their homes,” said Katharine Garrison with the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

If you head on over to the park's “Woodland Trails”, you’ll get a firsthand look at what a gnome garden looks like.  A magical garden of homes for whimsical garden creatures.

“It’s about a quarter of a mile trail through the woods. You’ll find homes that are small and hard to find, and then you’ll see some that are large, like, 10 feet long,” Garrison said.

With kids home for summer break, they may want to test their own green thumb by making their own exhibit.

“You don’t need to spend a lot of money. You can use what you have. For the garden, look for things like pinecones, tree stumps, twigs and leaves. Combine those in your own special way to create your own gnome home. And you just need a little bit of glue,” Garrison said.

So whether you’re creating your own or walking through the Woodland Trails, Garrison said it’s a fun way for kids to be engaged outdoors.

“They love finding new things and being on adventures, and this is just one more adventure for them to discover,” Garrison said.

The gnome garden at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will be on display now through Labor Day.

They will also be hosting classes for children 6-10 years of age to learn more about how to create their own gnome garden.

 Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

