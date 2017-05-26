City hopes more trail cams could prevent another tragedy along Indian Creek

Police installed new cameras this week on intersections and trail points along the creek to spot bicyclists, joggers and anyone else who might visit the long, paved path. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)

After recent killings along Indian Creek, the city hopes more trail cams could prevent another tragedy.

Police installed new cameras this week on intersections and trail points along the creek to spot bicyclists, joggers and anyone else who might visit the long, paved path.

"If you're in a park or on a trail, you should smile, because you're probably on camera," said Terry Rynard, deputy director of the Kansas City parks department.

Rynard says police have been using trail cameras in city parks for several years.

"If they have a spot they're concerned about or if we've had an area with heavy vandalism, not only are they able to put permanent trail cameras in, they're also able to put up some temporary cameras," she said.

Rynard says park staff works with police to keep greenways safe. She recommends always taking your phone with you on the trail. If you need to call for help, you can give police the location you see on the nearest sign marker.

But she says the best defense against crime in parks is a crowd.

"Get out there and use the parks. That's our greatest deterrent. And if you see something, always call us or the police," she said.

Kansas City police are also patrolling Indian Creek Trail.

