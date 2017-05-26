City hopes more trail cams could prevent another tragedy along I - KCTV5

City hopes more trail cams could prevent another tragedy along Indian Creek

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Police installed new cameras this week on intersections and trail points along the creek to spot bicyclists, joggers and anyone else who might visit the long, paved path. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News) Police installed new cameras this week on intersections and trail points along the creek to spot bicyclists, joggers and anyone else who might visit the long, paved path. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

After recent killings along Indian Creek, the city hopes more trail cams could prevent another tragedy.

Police installed new cameras this week on intersections and trail points along the creek to spot bicyclists, joggers and anyone else who might visit the long, paved path.

"If you're in a park or on a trail, you should smile, because you're probably on camera," said Terry Rynard, deputy director of the Kansas City parks department.

Rynard says police have been using trail cameras in city parks for several years.

"If they have a spot they're concerned about or if we've had an area with heavy vandalism, not only are they able to put permanent trail cameras in, they're also able to put up some temporary cameras," she said.

Rynard says park staff works with police to keep greenways safe. She recommends always taking your phone with you on the trail. If you need to call for help, you can give police the location you see on the nearest sign marker.

But she says the best defense against crime in parks is a crowd.

"Get out there and use the parks. That's our greatest deterrent. And if you see something, always call us or the police," she said.

Kansas City police are also patrolling Indian Creek Trail.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Man, woman charged after beating, kidnapping person at Grandview park

    Man, woman charged after beating, kidnapping person at Grandview park

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-26 15:54:37 GMT
    Zane Warner, 21, and Hana Yocom, 19, have each been charged with one count of felony kidnapping and one count of felony armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center)Zane Warner, 21, and Hana Yocom, 19, have each been charged with one count of felony kidnapping and one count of felony armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center)

    Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man and a woman after a person was kidnapped from a park on Wednesday.

    More >

    Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man and a woman after a person was kidnapped from a park on Wednesday.

    More >

  • Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:18:53 GMT
    (Source: Click2Houston via CNN)(Source: Click2Houston via CNN)

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.