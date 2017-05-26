Police search for shooter in road rage incident near Holmes, I-4 - KCTV5

Police search for shooter in road rage incident near Holmes, I-435

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Police are still looking for the person who fired a gun at a passing car in a busy intersection on Holmes Road near I-435 Thursday afternoon. (KCTV5) Police are still looking for the person who fired a gun at a passing car in a busy intersection on Holmes Road near I-435 Thursday afternoon. (KCTV5)
Police say road rage is to blame after two people were shot as they sat in their car along Holmes Road during rush hour traffic Thursday.

Detectives are still looking for the person who fired a gun at the passing car in a busy intersection on Holmes Road near I-435.

Holmes Road is a busy street in south Kansas City and can bottleneck in the area as cars get on and off Interstate 435. Tensions can get high, and now police are saying the shooting was a road rage incident.

“A white man with a bald head started yelling at them through the window, stating they were driving too slow and get out of the way," Kansas City Police Department spokesman Darin Snapp said. “He pulled up to pass them and that is when the victim sped up and pulled up next to him and started arguing with him again. And that is when the shots were fired.”

A service was going on inside Mount Moriah Funeral Home when the shots were fired, and people went to find cover after hearing the shots.

KCTV5 News is working to get an update on the victims' condition.

