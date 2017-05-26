Plan for Mission Trails Development unveiled

This is the building that will be torn down to make way for the new development. (KCTV)

The plan for the Mission Trails Development off of Johnson Drive is stirring up quite a bit of excitement.

The developers say the first thing they’d do is tear down a 46,000 square foot building. Then they’d build one that’s almost five times bigger.

“This is five stories with a parking garage attached, so it’s a controlled access building,” explained Terry O’Leary with EPC Real Estate.

Typically, the city allows buildings in the downtown area to only be three stories high, but offered an exception. Last week, the developers asked to add two more stories and the city granted it.

The garage would fit more than 300 parking spaces. Some would be public and more street parking would be added on Johnson Drive.

It would also offer retail space and 200 apartments.

Mary Horvatin, who owns the Yoga Fit Studio across the street, is excited about the opportunities this could bring to her studio.

“I mean, my gosh it’s going to be right there,” Horvatin said. “If I’ve got 200 units sitting there with 300 people in it, and most of them younger, all they have to do is walk across the street to their favorite yoga studio.”

A spokesperson for the city said, “It is still early in the process, but we at the city are pleased to be talking about a project at a site that has sat vacant for so many years.”

“There has not been a new apartment complex constructed within two to three miles of here in 30 to 40 years,” O’Leary said.

Ideally, the developers would like to begin construction in 2018 to have an opening date in 2020, but before any of that can happen, the plans must first be approved by the city council in June.

