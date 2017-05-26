KC deals with violent week after 7 shootings in 36 hours - KCTV5

KC deals with violent week after 7 shootings in 36 hours

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It has been a violent week in the Kansas City, Missouri metro area and it’s weeks like this that are reminiscent of last year, which ended with the highest homicide rate the city has seen in the past five years.

There was one scene on Thursday at 24th and Lawndale, which was the first of two double shootings in one day.

Two days ago, on May 24, a man was found dead outside a house in the 5700 Block of Bales.

There have been seven shootings in the last 36 hours.

“Five of the seven, we believe, the individuals knew each other,” said Darrin Snapp with KC police.

Just because the shooters and the victims knew each other, however, does not affect the numbers.

So far this year, there have been 46 homicides in Kansas City, which is eight more than this time last year.

Police are looking at more than homicides; they are looking at all gun violence.

“We had one last night where it was over a parking spot in front of a house,” Snapp said.

When it comes to this week’s crimes, Snapp said, “It’s not like there’s a person going around shooting people randomly. It appears that they know each other and they can’t handle their disputes verbally and it leads to gun violence.”

If you’re curious about crime in your KC neighborhood, the department has crime mapping on their website. http://kcmo.gov/police/#.WSh8MGjyvs1

