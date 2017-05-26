Boys volleyball on the rise in Kansas City - KCTV5

Boys volleyball on the rise in Kansas City

In schools across the metro, volleyball is an incredibly popular sport for girls, but there is a growing push for boy's volleyball.

The MAVS are made up of boys from across the Kansas City area, and many of these players say until they found this team they really had no other way to play the sport they love at a competitive level.

Every Thursday night, you'll find the MAVS practicing at their team facility in Lenexa. For athletes like Henry Valdivin, this team is a blessing.

"When I go to high school, I won't be able to play sports, so I'll have to manage the girls' volleyball team. But if there was a volleyball team, I would definitely play for it," he said.

Noah Webber, 12, has been playing since he was 5 years old. But until last year, his dad says he had to play on girls teams because his family could not find a boys team.

"The girls' system is so big in Kansas City, I think it's perceived as a girls sport because it is so big and successful. I think boys are starting to seek out other sports besides the big three or four," said Austin Isham, MAVS boys volleyball director.

The MAVS program gives boys a way to compete at a high level and a way to move on to play in college, possibly with a scholarship.

Isham says while there are dozens of colleges that offer scholarships for boys volleyball players, there are no high school volleyball teams for boys at public schools in Kansas City.

The team is competing in USA Volleyball Junior National Tournament next week and is currently ranked 30th in the whole nation.

The MAVS plan to expand to more age groups next year. If you are interested in boys volleyball in the metro, click here.

