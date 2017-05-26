Shawnee Mission School District proposes pair of boundary change options

The revised boundary changes created after the May 22 board meeting. (Shawnee Mission School District)

The boundary change proposal originally recommended to the board on May 22. (Shawnee Mission School District)

Students in the Shawnee Mission School District could soon be attending different schools as the school board prepares to vote to change school boundaries.

At a Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, the board agreed to consider a revised boundary change plan, in addition to the original plan.

The district says the changes are needed to address four specific needs.

Those needs include overcrowding in some of the schools, effective use of other schools that are under capacity, support for opening a new school and anticipating needs in areas where there is new home construction.

To view plan A, the boundary change proposal originally recommended to the board on May 22, click here.

To view plan B, the revised boundary changes created after the May 22 board meeting, click here.

Administrators and some board members will be available to answer questions and gather input from the community at a meeting scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Center for Academic Achievement, located at 8200 W 71st Street.

The board will also hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Center for Academic Achievement.

There will not be an open forum or an opportunity for the public to ask questions at the special meeting.

However, community members can provide input at Tuesday’s meeting, or by sending an email to smsdboundaries@smsd.org.

The board says they may conduct a vote at Thursday’s meeting.

School officials say they want to give parents and students a year to adjust, holding off on implementing any changes until the 2018-2019 school year.

