One killed in two-vehicle crash in south Overland Park - KCTV5

One killed in two-vehicle crash in south Overland Park

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Friday in south Overland Park. (KCTV5) One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Friday in south Overland Park. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Friday in south Overland Park.

Overland Park police were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 13300 block of Switzer Road on a fatality crash.

Investigators said the driver of a white 2003 Ford F350 was southbound on Switzer Road, approaching the intersection on a green light.

The driver of a light blue 2016 Chevrolet Spark was westbound on West 133rd Street and disobeyed a red light, police said. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Overland Park police are requesting anyone who saw the wreck to call 913-895-6412.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Surveillance video captures smash and grab at Independence home

    Surveillance video captures smash and grab at Independence home

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:19:33 GMT
    Brian Graham faces burglary and theft charges, while David Sherrill is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. (Submitted)Brian Graham faces burglary and theft charges, while David Sherrill is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. (Submitted)

    Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.  

    More >

    Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.  

    More >

  • Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:18:53 GMT
    (Source: Click2Houston via CNN)(Source: Click2Houston via CNN)

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.