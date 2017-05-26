One killed in two-vehicle crash in south Overland Park

One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Friday in south Overland Park. (KCTV5)

Overland Park police were called about 9:45 a.m. to the 13300 block of Switzer Road on a fatality crash.

Investigators said the driver of a white 2003 Ford F350 was southbound on Switzer Road, approaching the intersection on a green light.

The driver of a light blue 2016 Chevrolet Spark was westbound on West 133rd Street and disobeyed a red light, police said. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Overland Park police are requesting anyone who saw the wreck to call 913-895-6412.

