Shops packed as locals ready their cars for summer road trips

Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.More >
Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
Police are investigating a double-shooting at 104th Street and Holmes. One person is fighting for their life, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is the third double-shooting in Kansas City in the past 24 hours. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
Police are investigating a double-shooting at 104th Street and Holmes. One person is fighting for their life, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. This is the third double-shooting in Kansas City in the past 24 hours. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
On Friday, thousands of people will return to a major metro water park. But as the park opens, the scene of a tragedy continues to tower in the skyline. Verruckt, the waterslide that took the life of a 10-year-old boy is still standing.More >
On Friday, thousands of people will return to a major metro water park. But as the park opens, the scene of a tragedy continues to tower in the skyline. Verruckt, the waterslide that took the life of a 10-year-old boy is still standing.More >
A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.More >
A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.More >
An armed man was wounded Thursday evening by an Independence police officer.More >
An armed man was wounded Thursday evening by an Independence police officer.More >
You've heard time and again about people stealing packages from a porch, but getting ripped off by the person delivering the package? That what happened to an Independence family - who caught it on camera - all the way up to confronting the driver to get it back. None of your neighbors would bat an eye when a Fed Ex driver comes to your porch to deliver a package - and the family felt like this driver used that position to steal money they left under their doormat for their dau...More >
You've heard time and again about people stealing packages from a porch, but getting ripped off by the person delivering the package? That what happened to an Independence family - who caught it on camera - all the way up to confronting the driver to get it back. None of your neighbors would bat an eye when a Fed Ex driver comes to your porch to deliver a package - and the family felt like this driver used that position to steal money they left under their doormat for their dau...More >