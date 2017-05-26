Shops packed as locals ready their cars for summer road trips - KCTV5

Shops packed as locals ready their cars for summer road trips

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Gina Bullard, Traffic Reporter
Connect
Another big problem is people trying to tow things with their vehicle and not realizing something is off with the hitch. (KCTV) Another big problem is people trying to tow things with their vehicle and not realizing something is off with the hitch. (KCTV)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Summer is here and that means it’s time for road trips. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the road.

As you’re packing up for your summer vacations, you also need to be thinking about getting your car ready for all that time on the road.

Car experts say the first step is getting your car checked out early.

Tim Cooley said his Overland Park shop has been packed this week with people looking for a last-minute fix before they take their car out for the summer.

“They're coming in for tire issues,” Cooley explained. “Before they go on a trip they always want to check their wipers and make sure all of their fluids are good, got windshield wiper fluid. Make sure their tires are in good shape and aired up. Check engine lights, oil changes. Stuff like that. Basic maintenance.”

Cooley said you should give yourself some time to get your car checked out. That way, any fix you may not realize you need doesn’t delay your trip.

“You can't believe how many times they come in and think it's the transmission and it's really not,” Cooley said. “Sometimes they come in and they have a more serious problem. But, sometimes they come in and they realize that's not the car to take. And I've had a couple times that happened already this week.”

For any trip, be sure to pack a spare key, a car charger and bottled water.

If something does go wrong on the road, pull off to the side as quickly as possible and wait inside your car while you call for help.

The other big problem Cooley sees this time of year is people trying to tow things with their vehicle and not realizing something is off with the hitch. He said you can stop by any shop to get that checked out for the summer, too.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Surveillance video captures smash and grab at Independence home

    Surveillance video captures smash and grab at Independence home

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:19:33 GMT
    Brian Graham faces burglary and theft charges, while David Sherrill is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. (Submitted)Brian Graham faces burglary and theft charges, while David Sherrill is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. (Submitted)

    Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.  

    More >

    Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.  

    More >

  • Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:18:53 GMT
    (Source: Click2Houston via CNN)(Source: Click2Houston via CNN)

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.