Shops packed as locals ready their cars for summer road trips

Summer is here and that means it’s time for road trips. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the road.

As you’re packing up for your summer vacations, you also need to be thinking about getting your car ready for all that time on the road.

Car experts say the first step is getting your car checked out early.

Tim Cooley said his Overland Park shop has been packed this week with people looking for a last-minute fix before they take their car out for the summer.

“They're coming in for tire issues,” Cooley explained. “Before they go on a trip they always want to check their wipers and make sure all of their fluids are good, got windshield wiper fluid. Make sure their tires are in good shape and aired up. Check engine lights, oil changes. Stuff like that. Basic maintenance.”

Cooley said you should give yourself some time to get your car checked out. That way, any fix you may not realize you need doesn’t delay your trip.

“You can't believe how many times they come in and think it's the transmission and it's really not,” Cooley said. “Sometimes they come in and they have a more serious problem. But, sometimes they come in and they realize that's not the car to take. And I've had a couple times that happened already this week.”

For any trip, be sure to pack a spare key, a car charger and bottled water.

If something does go wrong on the road, pull off to the side as quickly as possible and wait inside your car while you call for help.

The other big problem Cooley sees this time of year is people trying to tow things with their vehicle and not realizing something is off with the hitch. He said you can stop by any shop to get that checked out for the summer, too.

