Shawnee police search for missing special needs man

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Shawnee, KS are searching for a man with special needs who disappeared from an area group home.

D’Andre S. Williams, 19, was last seen at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, at a group home near 74th Terrace and Hedge Lane Terrace. 

Williams was discovered missing on Friday morning. Authorities say he left through a bathroom window. 

Authorities say Williams has special needs and is non-verbal.

Williams is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a short beard.  

The group home says Williams has walked away before and that he gets lost easily.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

