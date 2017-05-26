Shawnee police locate missing man with special needs

D’Andre S. Williams, 19, was last seen at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, at a group home near 74th Terrace and Hedge Lane Terrace. (Shawnee PD)

Police have located a man with special needs who disappeared from an area group home.

D’Andre S. Williams, 19, is safe at an area hospital. He was last seen at 11:40 p.m. Thursday at a group home near 74th Terrace and Hedge Lane Terrace.

Williams was discovered missing on Friday morning. Authorities say he left through a bathroom window.

Authorities say Williams has special needs and is non-verbal.

The group home says Williams has walked away before and that he gets lost easily.

