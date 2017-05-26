Memorial Day 2017: Things to do around Kansas City this weekend - KCTV5

Memorial Day 2017: Things to do around Kansas City this weekend

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Gina Bullard, Traffic Reporter
The Memorial Day weekend is here, and there are a lot of ways for you to get out and enjoy it. (Bigstock)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Memorial Day weekend is here, and there are a lot of ways for you to get out and enjoy it.

The KC Jazz and Heritage Festival is now open. There are multiple stages up at the Historic 18th and Vine District, so you can go check out the music, food and drinks.

This year's headliners include Brandy, Bobby Watson and the Hot Sardines. That goes through Sunday.

Celebration at the Station is Sunday at Union Station. The annual summer concert starts at 8 p.m., but you can stake out your spot as early as 3 p.m.

Be sure to get a good spot for the Kansas City Symphony and the fireworks.

The World War I Museum is already marking Memorial Day. There is a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter on display.

It's free for you to stop by and see from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Monday. Then, you can head inside.

Museum admission is free for veterans and active military members through Monday. It's half-price for the public.

There will be a formal ceremony at Liberty Memorial at 10 a.m. Monday.

If you are looking to cool off in the summer sun, Schlitterbahn and Oceans of Fun will be open as well.

For a full list of Memorial Day events, click here

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

