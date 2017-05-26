Man, woman charged after beating, kidnapping person at Grandview park

Zane Warner, 21, and Hana Yocom, 19, have each been charged with one count of felony kidnapping and one count of felony armed criminal action. (Jackson County Detention Center)

Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man and a woman after a person was kidnapped from a park on Wednesday.

Zane Warner, 21, and Hana Yocom, 19, have each been charged with one count of felony kidnapping and one count of felony armed criminal action.

Grandview, MO police say they were called to John Anderson Park on Wednesday after a man received a phone call saying, "Dad, they're locking me in the car."

A cell phone trace led police to a home in the 14800 block of Pine View Drive.

Police responded to the area and found the victim in a vehicle with Warner and another man.

The victim confirmed that he had been kidnapped and was told he would be hurt if he called the police.

Warner and the other man were arrested. Yocom was arrested when she exited the house.

Police say the victim and Yocom agreed to trade two grams of marijuana for a knife. The two met in the park and the victim got into Yocom's vehicle. The victim gave Yocom the knife to look at. Yocom then drove deeper into the park before she, without warning, got out of the vehicle, opened the victim's door, pulled him out of the car and repeatedly punched him in the face.

The victim said Yocom accused him of stealing, which he denied.

Police say Yocom then threw the victim into the back of the car, showed him a gun and told him, "not to make it any harder than it is." The victim complied and begged, "Don't shoot me, don't shoot me."

Prior to Yocom and Warner taking the victim's phone he was able to call his step dad, without them noticing, and shouted, "Unlock the door! Let me out!"

Yocom and Warner drove to rural Belton, MO and back to Grandview before stopping at a home. There tried to get the victim to admit that he had taken things from Yocom. Yocum said she was setting the victim up.

Two search warrants were served on Wednesday at the Grandview house. A handgun, ammunition and a knife matching the description of the victim's stolen knife was found in a container at the home.

