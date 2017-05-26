Authorities seek information, increase reward in 2016 murder case

Authorities are looking for those responsible for the January 2016 murder of Mark Bivins, 25, in the 10100 block of Raytown Road. (KCPD)

The Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and the Kansas City Police Department are seeking the assistance of the public to identify those responsible for a 2016 homicide.

Authorities are looking for those responsible for the January 2016 murder of Mark Bivins, 25, in the 10100 block of Raytown Road.

After an ambulance call to police, officers arrived to find Bivins with an apparent gunshot wound.

Bivins was transported to the hospital and later died from the wounds.

Friends and family of Bivins have increased the reward up to a possible $3,000 for information received anonymously through Crime Stoppers that results in an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline (816)474-TIPS.

