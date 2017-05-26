Platte County prosecutors to seek death penalty in quadruple hom - KCTV5

Platte County prosecutors to seek death penalty in quadruple homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Platte County Prosecutors filed a notice of hearing on aggravating circumstances to seek the death penalty on Wednesday. (Platte County Sheriff's Office) Platte County Prosecutors filed a notice of hearing on aggravating circumstances to seek the death penalty on Wednesday. (Platte County Sheriff's Office)
PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -

Court records say prosecutors will seek the death penalty if a northwest Missouri man is convicted of killing four members of his family.

A June 1 hearing is scheduled in Platte County Circuit Court in the case against 25-year-old Grayden Lane Denham.

Denham is accused of fatally shooting his grandparents, his sister and her 3-month-old son in February. Their bodies were found outside a burning home near Edgerton.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held in Platte County Detention Center. Bond is set at $4 million.

Denham was arrested in Seligman, AZ where police said he was walking around naked. He is also charged with arson and animal abuse for shooting a dog.

Details of events preceding the shooting and fire haven't been released.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Surveillance video captures smash and grab at Independence home

    Surveillance video captures smash and grab at Independence home

    Thursday, May 25 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-26 03:19:33 GMT
    Brian Graham faces burglary and theft charges, while David Sherrill is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. (Submitted)Brian Graham faces burglary and theft charges, while David Sherrill is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. (Submitted)

    Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.  

    More >

    Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.  

    More >

  • Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:18:53 GMT
    (Source: Click2Houston via CNN)(Source: Click2Houston via CNN)

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >

    A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.