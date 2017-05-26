Platte County prosecutors to seek death penalty in quadruple homicide

Platte County Prosecutors filed a notice of hearing on aggravating circumstances to seek the death penalty on Wednesday. (Platte County Sheriff's Office)

Court records say prosecutors will seek the death penalty if a northwest Missouri man is convicted of killing four members of his family.

A June 1 hearing is scheduled in Platte County Circuit Court in the case against 25-year-old Grayden Lane Denham.

Denham is accused of fatally shooting his grandparents, his sister and her 3-month-old son in February. Their bodies were found outside a burning home near Edgerton.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held in Platte County Detention Center. Bond is set at $4 million.

Denham was arrested in Seligman, AZ where police said he was walking around naked. He is also charged with arson and animal abuse for shooting a dog.

Details of events preceding the shooting and fire haven't been released.

