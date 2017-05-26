Edgerton murder suspect could face death penalty

Platte County Prosecutors filed a notice of hearing on aggravating circumstances to seek the death penalty on Wednesday. (Platte County Sheriff's Office)

Attorneys in Platte County are asking for the death penalty for a man charged with murder after the bodies of three adults and an infant were found outside a burning home.

Grayden Denham was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of second-degree arson, one count of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and one count of stealing a motor vehicle.

Police said the bodies were set on fire and found outside the home. Autopsies were completed. The medical examiner said the four people were murdered.

