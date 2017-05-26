Family escapes Waldo house fire

Two adults, their daughter and their two pets escaped the house without injuries. (KCTV5)

A family and their pets escaped a house fire at a Waldo home Friday morning.

The fire started before 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 7900 block of Campbell Street.

The family says they smelled smoke and saw the smoke coming out of air vents and light fixtures. When the family went downstairs, the garage was fully involved by flames.

Flames extended to a common wall and to the house.

Firefighters had to tear up walls and ceilings to make sure the fire was out.

Two adults, their daughter and their two pets escaped the house without injuries but they will not be able to stay at the home due to heavy amounts of smoke damage.

Neighbors came together to offer support and a spare room to the family.

Fire officials say no cars were inside the garage, something they are grateful for.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

