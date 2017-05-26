Schlitterbahn opens 2017 season as Verruckt still stands

Caleb Schwab was killed in August of 2016 while going down the slide. (GoFundMe)

Verruckt was the world’s largest waterslide when it opened in 2014 and can be seen from anywhere inside the park. (KCTV5 File Photo)

On Friday, thousands of people will return to a major metro water park.

But as the park opens, the scene of a tragedy continues to tower in the skyline.

Schlitterbahn Kansas City Waterpark will open it's 2017 season on a much more somber note.

Verruckt, the waterslide that took the life of a 10-year-old boy is still standing.

The heartbreaking story made national news and exposed lax regulations at Kansas waterparks.

Caleb Schwab was killed in August of 2016 while going down the slide. His family received 20 million dollars in a settlement after the tragedy.

The park is planning to tear down the slide, but it will remain standing as long as the criminal investigation into the tragedy remains open.

