Armed man shot by Independence police officer

An armed man was wounded Thursday evening by an Independence police officer.

The Independence Police Department said the shooting happened at 8:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Forest.

The department says when the officers arrived, they encountered the suspect who was still armed with a gun.

The suspect was then shot and remains in surgery.

No police officer was harmed.

