Shooting victim suffers serious injuries on Kansas City's east side

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A shooting on Kansas City's east side has left one with serious injuries. 

Police say a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. 

Investigators determined the shooting happened at 44th and Flora Avenue. 

It's the eighth shooting victim reported in Kansas City over the past 24 hours. 

