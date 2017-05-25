FedEx driver caught on filming stealing teen's $60

In the video, you can see him looking under the mat and putting something in his pocket. It was $60 left for 17-year-old Michaela by her mom. (Submitted)

You've heard time and again about people stealing packages from a porch, but getting ripped off by the person delivering the package?

That what happened to an Independence family - who caught it on camera - all the way up to confronting the driver to get it back.

None of your neighbors would bat an eye when a Fed Ex driver comes to your porch to deliver a package - and the family felt like this driver used that position to steal money they left under their doormat for their daughter.

The driver dropped off the package at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the video, you can see him looking under the mat and putting something in his pocket. It was $60 left for 17-year-old Michaela by her mom.

“Who would expect someone who is delivering packages to your house to take something off your porch?," Michaela said.

Michaela's mom asked to not show her face or use her last name because she worries about getting hassled for exposing the driver.

She says FedEx told the family today that the driver lost his job over it.

“It wasn’t even really over the money, like, the money’s not the problem," Michaela said. "It was just the fact that we trusted him to deliver our personal package, you know?”

Her dad drove around looking for the driver and confronted him.

“We can go to authorities, you can lose your job, or you’re going to give my daughter her $60 back," he said.

He had his cell phone camera recording as the driver handed over the 3 $20s and apologized. Michaela's dad didn't file a police report, she says, because he didn't want the man to have a record as much as he wanted others to know what can happen.

The family says they found out today that the driver's wife has cancer, and he was struggling financially.

They say they have sympathy for his situation but they thought residents deserved to be warned.

