Surveillance video captures smash and grab at Independence home

Thieves smashed their way inside an Independence man's home as his crystal-clear surveillance cameras rolled.

The suspects never thought the video would see the light of day because it was stolen, along with more than $8,000 worth of belongings.

But detectives discovered the spot where the thieves had stashed the victim's surveillance camera hard drive. The men who committed the crime couldn't or did not wipe it clean, but police are still looking for them.

The homeowner spoke to KCTV5. He wanted to conceal his identity .

"They threw a board through the window and then crawled through the window," he said.

After getting inside, the thieves likely thought no one would see the surveillance video. But they were wrong, something that left the victim thankful.

Detectives, through tips and leads, investigated an area apartment where they eventually discovered the hard drive with the video evidence on it.

"There was other stolen property that wasn't mine," the homeowner said.

He said his adrenaline was pumping as he watched strangers shatter his window and walk around his house, taking whatever they wanted.

Police now have copies of the video.

"They thought they got away with it, but they didn't," he said.

Two suspects have been charged in connection to the crime. Brian Graham faces burglary and theft charges, while David Sherrill is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.

They are still at large, so if you see them, contact police.

