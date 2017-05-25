Manchester suicide bomber likely received some ISIS training, of - KCTV5

Manchester suicide bomber likely received some ISIS training, official says

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
(AP). Undated handout photo from an unnamed source made available on Wednesday May 24, 2017 of Salman Abedi. (AP). Undated handout photo from an unnamed source made available on Wednesday May 24, 2017 of Salman Abedi.

(CNN) -- Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi likely received some ISIS training by traveling to Syria in the months before the bombing, according to information gathered in the preliminary investigation into the attack, a US official told CNN Thursday.

The US believes ISIS, through this training, set the stage for him to carry out his attack.

Other members of Abedi's family are believed to have been radicalized as well, the official said.

© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Former Kansas City, KS community activist convicted of causing deadly crash

    Former Kansas City, KS community activist convicted of causing deadly crash

    Thursday, May 25 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-05-25 20:28:48 GMT

    A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

    More >

    A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

    More >

  • Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:36:53 GMT

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.